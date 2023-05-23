Multi-platinum country star Chris Young to take the stage at this year’s Big E

The Big E
The Big E(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E announced Tuesday that country music star Chris Young will take to the Big E Arena stage this September.

According to officials, the multi-platinum global entertainer will perform on Sunday, September 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Young has made many accomplishments throughout his career, including membership in the Grand Ole Opry, over 5 billion on-demand streams, and 13 career #1 singles. He has also been nominated for several AMAs, CMAs, ACMs, and Grammys.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, May 26th at 10 a.m.

For more information on Young’s tour, click HERE.

