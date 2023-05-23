Multi-platinum country star Chris Young to take the stage at this year’s Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E announced Tuesday that country music star Chris Young will take to the Big E Arena stage this September.

According to officials, the multi-platinum global entertainer will perform on Sunday, September 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Young has made many accomplishments throughout his career, including membership in the Grand Ole Opry, over 5 billion on-demand streams, and 13 career #1 singles. He has also been nominated for several AMAs, CMAs, ACMs, and Grammys.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, May 26th at 10 a.m.

