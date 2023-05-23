Northampton Police searching for truck involved hit-and-run on Damon Road

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are looking for the public’s help locating a truck that hit a pedestrian in Northampton on Tuesday.

Northampton Police said that the person had entered a new crosswalk on Damon Road, near River Run Road, around 2:10 p.m. when they were hit by a truck that was pulling a landscape trailer. The truck then left the scene.

The person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who might have been in the area and may have witnessed the incident to call Northampton Police at (413) 587-1100.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.