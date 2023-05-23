Police: 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the area of Acorn and Sycamore Streets around 3:20 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, they found two houses and three vehicles that were damaged by gunfire.

A short time later, an 18-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Mercy Medical Center. Doctors told investigators that the victim is in critical condition.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and spoke to witnesses, which led them to identify a 15-year-old male suspect, who was also reportedly one of the people who helped get the victim into the hospital.

Walsh added that shortly before midnight Monday, police arrested the 15-year-old at his Wilmont Street home. He added that due to his age, the suspect’s name, picture, and charges will not be released.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

