Police respond to ‘large disturbance’ in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB/WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Enfield responded to a “large disturbance” Tuesday afternoon, according to the department.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Pearl Street and Cross Street.

When our crew arrived on-scene, police were taking down the crime scene tape that blocked off part of the roadway. However, witnesses said that wasn’t the scene a short time ago. We’re told up to 20 cruisers were at the scene and part of the road was closed off.

We spoke to police, who said details are very limited at this time, but there were some minor injuries in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

