Police respond to ‘large disturbance’ in Enfield

By Evan Sobol, Ryan Trowbridge, Maria Wilson and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB/WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Enfield responded to a “large disturbance” Tuesday afternoon, according to the department.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Pearl Street and Cross Street.

When our crew arrived on-scene, police were taking down the crime scene tape that blocked off part of the roadway. However, witnesses said that wasn’t the scene a short time ago. We’re told up to 20 cruisers were at the scene and part of the road was closed off.

We spoke to police, who said details are very limited at this time, but there were some minor injuries in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. WFSB and Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
The Springfield man arrested for the fatal shooting at the Holyoke Mall back in January was...
Man indicted on first degree murder charges for Holyoke Mall shooting
Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts

Latest News

MGM Springfield Sign
MGM taking measures to keep minor off gaming floor after receiving $45,000 fine
Authorities are looking for the public’s help locating a truck that hit a pedestrian in...
Northampton Police searching for truck involved hit-and-run on Damon Road
The Chicopee High School community is speaking out ahead of a controversial cell phone lockup...
DESE officials hear from local schools on effectiveness of cell phone pouches
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - May 21