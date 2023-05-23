Starfires partnering with Westfield business to bring fans new food options this season

The Westfield Starfires are cooking up something special at the ballpark for their fifth anniversary. (Sponsored by the Westfield Starfires)
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Starfires are cooking up something special at the ballpark for their fifth anniversary and if you’re looking to make plans for Memorial Day weekend, Bullens Field may be just the spot.

“The goal going into 2023 was to significantly increase the fan experience…and what better way to do that than bringing in our friends at North Elm Butcher Block,” said Chris Thompson, owner and cofounder of the Starfires.

It will be barbeque, baseball, and bunches of fun for the whole family that the Starfires will be offering at Bullens Field this summer during their fifth anniversary season.

The Starfires, a summer collegiate baseball team, are partnering with local staple North Elm Butcher Block and are offering Westfield’s best barbeque at every home game.

“We kind of talked about going there for a night and it turned into ‘hey, we’re going to be there quite a bit,’” said Dan Puza, co-owner of North Elm Butcher Block.

This won’t be your average ballpark burger and dog.

“It’s going to be a little bit more upscale and fun…We’re going to have ribs, burnt ends, brisket pulled pork. We’re going to do a bunch of specialty sandwiches,” Puza noted.

“The Starfires are western Mass. We are Westfield. It’s about community partnerships. It’s about being involved in what’s happening,” Thompson added.

Meanwhile, the team is cooking up more Bullens magic on the field, just days ahead of opening night on Saturday, May 27.

“Last year we did a great job of ending up in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history so i think we can build on that momentum and really carry that into this year,” said Starfires manager Kyle Dembrowski.

The team consists of an all-star roster of college baseball players who are looking to improve their game during the dog days of summer, including Ryan Donahue, a rising junior at Westfield State.

“It’s a great time. I’m most excited to see the fans. It’s great to see those kids out there, sign some baseballs for them, and I’ve got high hopes for this season,” Donahue said.

The team will play 28 home games from May through early August, which makes for a perfect plan for your holiday weekend.

“We have our Memorial Day game down at Billy Bullens Field at 1 p.m. on Monday. It’s the Bullens Barbecue,” Thompson said.

You can catch opening day on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the full schedule or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

