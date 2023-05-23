Study: Nearly half of global wildlife are seeing a rapid population decline

FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population...
FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population declines.(CNN, WCPO, WLUK)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Startling news from a study on global wildlife says that nearly half of the planet’s species are in population decline.

The study’s authors analyzed more than 70,000 species across the globe from mammals to birds to fish and even insects.

They found 48% are seeing their population shrink, and fewer than 3% are seeing an increase.

Declines tend to be concentrated in the tropics because animals there are typically more sensitive to changes in the environment.

According to the study, the main factors driving this “extinction crisis” are the destruction of landscapes and climate change.

The study was published Monday in the journal, Biological Reviews.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
The Springfield man arrested for the fatal shooting at the Holyoke Mall back in January was...
Man indicted on first degree murder charges for Holyoke Mall shooting
Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop late last week in Springfield.
2 men arrested, loaded gun seized during Springfield traffic stop

Latest News

RAW: Police collect evidence at crash site near White House
Crash of truck near White House under investigation
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
Motorcycle crash causing delays on I-91 North
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the U.S. surgeon general