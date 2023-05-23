Town by Town: Memorial Day grave flagging and Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and across New England.

MGM Springfield’s team members spent their Tuesday placing American flags on the graves of veterans throughout Springfield Cemetery.

The flower placing is part of a city-wide effort with the Department of Veterans’ Services to honor and remember those who have served our country.

Approximately 22,000 veteran graves are located in Springfield.

Twice a year, on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, city volunteers come together to participate in flagging efforts.

“A significant percentage of our workforce at MGM Springfield and MGM Resorts is veteran-comprised, and so, that thread of respect and admiration and appreciation runs through the fabric of our entire organization,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley.

He added that MGM Springfield is looking for volunteers to continue the placement of flags on the graves of veterans. If interested, you may contact MGM Springfield to lend a hand.

In true New England style, Tuesday marked Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day.

All across the region, people could buy an iced coffee for a dollar, and the money will go towards the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Last year, the annual day raised $1.8 million for the foundation, which was granted to 93 local children’s hospitals across the country.

These grants funded child life programming that ranged from art, music, and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
The Springfield man arrested for the fatal shooting at the Holyoke Mall back in January was...
Man indicted on first degree murder charges for Holyoke Mall shooting
The incidents took place from June through December 2022.
MGM Springfield fined for underage persons on gaming floor

Latest News

Authorities are investigating what they called a “large disturbance” in Enfield.
2 people injured in ‘large disturbance’ on Pearl Street in Enfield
A new advisory from the United States Surgeon General is warning of an urgent public health...
Getting Answers: legislation aimed at teen social media use
The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is taking a closer look at...
DESE officials hear from local schools on effectiveness of cell phone pouches
A cold front approaches late Wednesday afternoon with showers and a few thunderstorms...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast