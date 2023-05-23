Town by Town: Memorial Day grave flagging and Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and across New England.

MGM Springfield’s team members spent their Tuesday placing American flags on the graves of veterans throughout Springfield Cemetery.

The flower placing is part of a city-wide effort with the Department of Veterans’ Services to honor and remember those who have served our country.

Approximately 22,000 veteran graves are located in Springfield.

Twice a year, on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, city volunteers come together to participate in flagging efforts.

“A significant percentage of our workforce at MGM Springfield and MGM Resorts is veteran-comprised, and so, that thread of respect and admiration and appreciation runs through the fabric of our entire organization,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley.

He added that MGM Springfield is looking for volunteers to continue the placement of flags on the graves of veterans. If interested, you may contact MGM Springfield to lend a hand.

In true New England style, Tuesday marked Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day.

All across the region, people could buy an iced coffee for a dollar, and the money will go towards the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Last year, the annual day raised $1.8 million for the foundation, which was granted to 93 local children’s hospitals across the country.

These grants funded child life programming that ranged from art, music, and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.