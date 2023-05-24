1 person injured in two-vehicle crash in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Deerfield responded to a two car crash Tuesday at the intersection of Mill Village and Greenfield Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one car on its side with the driver stuck in side. Crews were able to remove the windshield and the driver was able to walk away from the vehicle.

The driver was then transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

