3 teens arrested, after a car break-in on Marble Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three teenagers were arrested in Springfield in connection with a stolen car on Marble Street on Wednesday.

Springfield Police said this is the latest example of an uptick in juvenile-related car break-ins and thefts in the city.

Officials arrested three teenagers in connection with a stolen car spotted on Marble Street on Wednesday morning.

Western Mass News was told police took the teens into custody after briefly chasing them on foot, they also confiscated a BB gun.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us they had previously caught one of the suspects, a 15-year-old with a machine gun and two other firearms back in February.

He explained that is just the latest in the growing problem of youth-involved crime in the city. Walsh said the majority of the city’s car break-ins involve young suspects, he blames a “lack of consequences” for the uptick.

“It’s unfortunate but with how some of the laws are in the state, kids are sometimes treated with kit-gloves when they actually need some consequences to learn about their behavior,” said Walsh.

Walsh is also calling for more cooperation from parents, urging them to keep an eye on what their kids are doing.

