4 imprisoned for life, following first-degree murder back in 2019

This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were convicted with life in prison for murder in the first degree on Wednesday.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Luis Cotto, Keith Cotto, Isaiah Fraticelli, and Victor Espinosa from Chicopee have been sentenced to prison for life. They will also be facing minor charges of possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

All four are convicted four to five years and two and a half years on possession charges, and those sentences will run simultaneously, life without parole sentence.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit was alerted of a shooting at Interstate 91 North in Springfield where the victim of the incident was not expected to survive.

On November 3, 2019 at 1 a.m., Gabriel Irizarry of Holyoke was shot from the driver’s car while they were driving on Interstate 91.

State officials confirmed the vehicle was identified by the driver as someone else they wanted to target.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni gave a statement that reads in part, “Gabriel Irizarry’s family has suffered an immense and senseless tragedy, which can never be healed. I am appreciative of all the tireless work by investigators and my prosecutors in bringing a some justice to Mr. Irizarry’s family. I thank the detectives from the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office along with Assistant District Attorney Katharine Johnston, for their work on this case in order to achieve a just verdict.”

