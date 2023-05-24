Enfield officials, eyewitnesses recount massive police response to Pearl St. brawl

Police in Enfield are responding to a “large disturbance” Tuesday afternoon, according to the...
Police in Enfield are responding to a “large disturbance” Tuesday afternoon, according to the department.(Western Mass News)
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Joe Chaisson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Connecticut are investigating a fight that broke out Tuesday afternoon involving two high school students near a church on Pearl Street in Enfield.

Authorities called it a “large-scale disturbance” and believe the fight started Monday night between two high school girls and continued into Tuesday.

“Certainly a lot of bickering, and when it’s a group that big, it certainly sounds like more than just an argument,” said Lucas Rodrigues, who lives in the area.

One girl involved in the brawl got a black eye and another was bitten, according to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

Officers were able to put an end to the fight, which Enfield Mayor Bob Cressoti told Western Mass News may have involved a gun, though police did not locate one at the time of the incident. Authorities believe that the altercation started Monday night and tensions were exacerbated by social media.

Authorities are investigating what they called a “large disturbance” in Enfield.

“With social media today, things can escalate very quickly, and I think this is a situation where it did happen,” Mayor Cressoti said.

Western Mass News also spoke with Enfield Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, who was in the area following the incident and said that the fight became physical once the students left campus.

“It happened somewhere over here on Pearl Street down in Thompsonville with a fight that became physical,” she told us. “People called it into the police department, and as they were coming, there were reports of crowds gathering, so we had additional police come and put out a call for mutual aid because we did not know what we were coming into.”

Eyewitnesses told us that they saw up to a dozen police cruisers in the area of Pearl and Cross Streets, but Rodrigues said that police response to that area is fairly common.

“It’s not very unusual to see people or that many cop cars in this area. It seems like a pretty good response, and again, pretty typical,” he said. “Police are always patrolling this area. If you don’t see an incident, you at least see a cop car.”

To help ease any fear or concerns from community members, Mayor Cressoti said that the town will be taking extra precautions in the coming days.

“Just to calm the situation and calm down, there will be added police presence just so that there isn’t any outbreak of any of the groups that might have been involved,” he told us.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
The Springfield man arrested for the fatal shooting at the Holyoke Mall back in January was...
Man indicted on first degree murder charges for Holyoke Mall shooting
The incidents took place from June through December 2022.
MGM Springfield fined for underage persons on gaming floor

Latest News

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
Springfield man involved in catalytic converter theft ring pleads guilty
The Big E
Multi-platinum country star Chris Young to take the stage at this year’s Big E
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and across New England.
Town by Town: Memorial Day grave flagging and Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day
A local farm is asking for help after a devastating blow from Mother Nature.
Whately farm’s blueberry crop destroyed by recent frost