Springfield man involved in catalytic converter theft ring pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man pleaded guilty last Wednesday to charges related to the theft and transportation of stolen catalytic converters and the sale of stolen catalytic converters to core buyers in other states.

37-year-old Jose Torres of Springfield, also known by the alias “Goldy Tech,” pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce, interstate transportation of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Torres and six other men were arrested in April, as they were apart of a ring connected to the theft, transportation, and sale of stolen catalytic converters from over 470 vehicles.

