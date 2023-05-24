Springfield man involved in catalytic converter theft ring pleads guilty

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that investigators have dubbed "Operation Cut and Run"(U.S. Department of Justice / U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man pleaded guilty last Wednesday to charges related to the theft and transportation of stolen catalytic converters and the sale of stolen catalytic converters to core buyers in other states.

37-year-old Jose Torres of Springfield, also known by the alias “Goldy Tech,” pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce, interstate transportation of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Torres and six other men were arrested in April, as they were apart of a ring connected to the theft, transportation, and sale of stolen catalytic converters from over 470 vehicles.

