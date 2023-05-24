Springfield Police: suspect out on bail arrested on gun charges

David Beadle
David Beadle(Springfield Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a loaded gun from a man already out on bail for prior firearms charges.

Detectives were alerted Tuesday that 28-year-old David Beadle of Springfield was in possession of a firearm, despite being out on bail for similar charges since July 2020.

Officers were granted a warrant to search his home, where they located the weapon and arrested Beadle shortly before 11 p.m.

Since posting bail, he has been indicted on those charges and arrested two more times, including for a probation violation

Beadle was arraigned Wednesday on several charges including convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, and a firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes. He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing.

Police said that Beadle has more than ten convictions already, including armed assault to rob, breaking and entering, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

