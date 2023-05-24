State Police identify victim of I-91 crash in West Springfield

Traffic was backed up along I-91 north in West Springfield on Tuesday, May 23 after a deadly...
Traffic was backed up along I-91 north in West Springfield on Tuesday, May 23 after a deadly crash, followed by secondary multi-vehicle crash along the highway(Western Mass News)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The motorcycle rider, who died in a crash in West Springfield on Tuesday, has been identified.

Mass. State Police said 24-year-old Edwin Perez of Chicopee died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near mile-marker 10 on I-91 northbound.

Police also said that two additional crashes, involving five cars, took place nearby a short time after the motorcycle crash. Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

The investigation into the deadly crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

