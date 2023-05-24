State Police identify victim of I-91 crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The motorcycle rider, who died in a crash in West Springfield on Tuesday, has been identified.

Mass. State Police said 24-year-old Edwin Perez of Chicopee died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near mile-marker 10 on I-91 northbound.

Police also said that two additional crashes, involving five cars, took place nearby a short time after the motorcycle crash. Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

The investigation into the deadly crash remains ongoing.

