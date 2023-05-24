Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting

James Carmenatty
James Carmenatty(Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Holyoke.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 34-year-old James Carmenatty of Holyoke was arrested on Friday, May 19 on a murder charge.

The charge stems from the death of 27-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee on Saturday, May 13. Early that morning, Holyoke Police were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the 100 block of Lyman Street. When they arrived, they found Camacho suffering from a gunshot wound on the corner of High and Lyman Streets. Emergency medical services were provided at the scene, but Camacho was pronounced dead.

Leydon added that shortly after the shooting, investigators learned that another person, identified as Carmenatty, arrived by private vehicle at Holyoke Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Detectives were reportedly able to develop probable cause and an arrest warrant was issued for Carmenatty on Wednesday, May 17.

Carmenatty was arraigned in Holyoke District Court and is currently be held without the right to bail. His next court date is scheduled for June 15.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police, State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office, and the D.A.’s murder unit.

