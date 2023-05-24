Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Authorities are investigating what they called a “large disturbance” in Enfield.
2 people injured in ‘large disturbance’ on Pearl Street in Enfield
A Springfield teenager is facing several charges after fleeing from a stolen vehicle.
15-year-old arrested in West Springfield on gun, stolen vehicle charges
A Springfield man pleaded guilty last Wednesday to charges related to the theft and...
Springfield man involved in catalytic converter theft ring pleads guilty
The incidents took place from June through December 2022.
MGM Springfield fined for underage persons on gaming floor

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
This month, we are celebrating a team member from the Alice Beal Elementary School in...
Surprise Squad honors Springfield janitor who has lasting impact on students
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says