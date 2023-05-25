Cool, Breezy and Bright Thursday, then a Warming Trend for the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front moves off the coast tonight and we continue to dry and clear out behind it. Staying breezy with a northerly wind at 10-15mph and lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise! Chilly!

Breezy, cool and dry weather returns Thursday along with a deeper blue sky. Mostly sunny with highs only reaching the lower to middle 60s for most in western Mass. A northerly breeze will be gusty in the morning, then gradually relax later in the day as high pressure builds.

Dry and clear Thursday night with wind becoming light to calm will set us up for a colder night. Temperatures likely fall into the upper 30s for many with a few mid-30 possible. Some light, scattered frost may occur.

A top 10 weather day on tap Friday! After a cold start, temperatures warm quickly and we end up with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s with a northwesterly breeze. With surface high pressure in control, we will end up with abundant sunshine through most or all of the holiday weekend!

Along with dry weather and sunshine, the holiday weekend will also feature a warm up as a ridge of high pressure builds over New England. Daily highs climb to near 80 Saturday, then lower to middle 80s both Sunday and Memorial Day. Temperatures at night will moderate as well, but each night will be cool thanks to dry air and clear skies.

Not much changes next week, though Tuesday and Wednesday may end up slightly cooler with a bit more cloud cover thanks to an easterly wind flow. Warmer temps return later in the week and there are some hints at shower and thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.