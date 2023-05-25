Former California corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting 13 at women’s prison

This photo provided by the Madera County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Rodriguez, a former...
This photo provided by the Madera County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Rodriguez, a former correctional officer at the biggest women's prison in California, was booked in Madera County Jail, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after being charged with rape and sexual assault against inmates at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla, California.(Madera County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former correctional officer at the biggest women’s prison in California has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least 13 inmates over the past nine years, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Gregory Rodriguez, who worked at the Central California Women’s Facility, faces 96 counts including rape, sodomy, sexual battery and rape under color of authority, the Madera County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if Rodriguez, 54, has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He was being held in lieu of $7.8 million bail, the DA’s office said.

The alleged assaults date back to 2014, but most happened within the past two years, prosecutors said.

The charges involve 13 separate victims, according to the DA’s office. If convicted on all charges, Rodriguez could be sentenced to more than 300 years in prison.

The women’s prison where Rodriquez worked for 12 years is located in Chowchilla, a small city about 120 miles (190 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. Rodriguez retired in August after being approached about the assaults as part of an internal investigation, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in December.

The investigation, which found that Rodriguez may have engaged in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates, was handed over to the district attorney’s office earlier this year.

“These allegations are in no way a reflection on the vast majority of correctional officers who act professionally and do their best to make sure prisoners serve their time while remaining safe,” the DA’s office said Wednesday. “It is our hope that the removal and arrest of this defendant encourages them to continue in their honorable profession upholding the law every day.”

Two unidentified inmates filed lawsuits in December accusing Rodriguez of sexual assault at the prison, which holds about 2,100 inmates.

A 2003 federal law known as the Prison Rape Elimination Act created a “zero-tolerance” policy for the sexual assault of inmates. But California prison officials have still been accused of sexual misconduct in recent years. That includes Israel Trevino, a former correctional officer at the Central California Women’s Facility, who was fired in 2018 after being accused of groping and making sexually harassing comments to inmates.

An Associated Press investigation found that a high-ranking federal Bureau of Prisons official, who formerly worked at a women’s prison in the San Francisco Bay Area, was repeatedly promoted after allegations that he assaulted inmates. Another investigation found a pattern of sexual abuse by correctional officers at the women’s facility.

These types of accusations extend beyond California. Former prison officers in Kentucky and New Jersey have recently been charged with sexually abusing or assaulting inmates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Authorities are investigating what they called a “large disturbance” in Enfield.
2 people injured in ‘large disturbance’ on Pearl Street in Enfield
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
A Springfield man pleaded guilty last Wednesday to charges related to the theft and...
Springfield man involved in catalytic converter theft ring pleads guilty
A Springfield teenager is facing several charges after fleeing from a stolen vehicle.
15-year-old arrested in West Springfield on gun, stolen vehicle charges

Latest News

A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
On 1st anniversary of Uvalde school shooting, Biden says ‘it’s time to act’ on gun control
A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania.
College baseball player dies after dugout collapses on him
Gov. DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday after a delay on Twitter.
DeSantis launches 2024 campaign after Twitter delay
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his...
Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman