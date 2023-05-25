‘Free Music Fridays’ concert series officially kicks off at MGM Springfield

MGM Springfield welcomes its first band to kick off the 2023 “Free Music Fridays” concert series where many can expect more than just some great music.
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
One of the biggest annual hits returns to MGM Springfield to get people singing and even moving and grooving.

“Free Music Fridays” are back and MGM Springfield’s Executive Director of Marketing, Kathy Degolia said excitement is brewing with the performance on Friday.

“We have the ever-so local popular bands, such as Aquanett and Trailer Trash,” said Degolia. “Then we have some national acts, but anything you’re looking for, whether it’s country or pop or hip hop, we have it all.”

Those who have loved the event since 2021 will appreciate this news: it is expanding.

That means it will start this weekend and end Labor Day weekend.

“When we talk about summertime and all of the activities that families do and things like that, it just made sense for us to go from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” said Degolia. “It seems like a nice tie-in.”

Hundreds, if not thousands of people are expected to enjoy music, food trucks and vendors like White Lion Brewing Company.

“We onboard smaller breweries that may not get the exposure,” said Ray Berry. “That allows us to partner with MGM, and that extension of that partnership goes out into the craft beer community.”

MGM Springfield will also have a new sampling tent and shots shed to serve other locally brewed liquor. Now that the stage is officially set, let the enjoyment begin.

“Grab some friends, come down,” said Degolia. “Either come to tap to have dinner, visit one of our neighborhood restaurants, and make a night out of it. Have fun and come here to see a concert.”

The summer concert series kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. At MGM Springfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

