Frost Potential Tonight, then Warming Up This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1am to 7am Friday for Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties…

Any scattered clouds will decrease this evening and breezes gradually become light to calm around and after sunset. With high pressure building, the air remains very dry and clear skies will allow temperatures to cool quickly. Early morning lows should fall into the middle and upper 30s for most of the area. Frost is most likely for temps at 34-35 degrees, which is more likely in the northern hills and Rt. 2 corridor. However, spotty, light frost is still possible everywhere.

A quick warm up is on the way for Friday and we’ve got a Top 10 weather day coming! Sunny skies, lighter northwesterly breezes, refreshing, and low 70s for the afternoon. Temperatures will cool quickly again Friday evening, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Another dry stretch of weather is underway and we aren’t likely to see any rain until late next week. A warmer trend gets going this weekend thanks to high pressure at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The upper level ridge really brings in the warmth with highs in the 70s Saturday and lower to middle 80s Sunday and Monday. The surface high will keep things dry, comfortable and sunny with nice cool-downs at night. Breezes also remain fairly light.

Not much changes next week, though Tuesday and Wednesday may end up slightly cooler with a bit more cloud cover thanks to an easterly wind flow. Warmer temps return later in the week and there are some hints at shower and thunderstorm chances.

