Getting Answers: 30 officers graduate Springfield Police Academy despite challenges in recruitment

The Springfield Police Academy graduated 30 new officers, this comes amid a difficult time for police recruitment.

Out of those 30 new officers, 25 will go to work with the Springfield Police Department, four others will be joining the Springfield College Police Department, and one of those new recruits will be joining the Longmeadow Police Department.

During the graduation ceremony at the Springfield College campus on Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood addressed the hard work from this year’s graduating class and also told Western Mass News that the city’s police force is still struggling with recruiting and hiring new police officers.

“It’s still very difficult but it’s not just here it’s not just our state it’s country wide and I think it’s all professions,” said Clapprood. “Nobody wants to work so why the heck would you pick policing? I think for the person who has it in them and it’s there that feeling that they want to help people and make a difference then it’s a good profession. Being a police officer, there’s a lot of things we can’t teach. Like how you’re going to feel and what happens when you hear shots fired. So, experience is what comes next. So hopefully I have them set up in a nice 12-week rotation with senior officers, and then they have to hit the ground running.”

The new officers took their oaths in front of their family and friends. One of the graduates, Nathan Murchison told us there is pressure that comes with his new profession. But he said for him, it’s a matter of working together to create an impactful change.

“Be transparent is very important when it comes to our community understanding what we are doing, how we’re progressing,” said Murchison.

Superintendent Clapprood said she is hoping Thursday’s graduates inspire other to become police officers themselves.

