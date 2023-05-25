Multiple injured, following 2-vehicle crash near Main Road in Westhampton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westhampton crews responded to the area of Main Road for a two-car head on collision on Wednesday evening.

According to Fire Chief Dave Antosz, firefighters were at the scene for reports of a car crash near 253 Main Road (Route 66).

Officials confirmed multiple injuries were reported.

The injured occupants were transported to a local hospital.

Westhampton Fire Department was assisted by 2 ambulances from Easthampton and Northampton.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

