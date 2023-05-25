Phoenix Charter School program strives to help adults receive their high school diploma

Phoenix Charter Academy has helped offer alternative pathways for Springfield students to earn their high school diploma.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Phoenix Charter Academy has helped offer alternative pathways for Springfield students to earn their high school diploma.

For the last three years, Phoenix has held night classes for students ages 18-22 years old, eliminating all barriers to student success.

Many of the students attend work full-time and have small children.

That flexibility of taking night classes allows Phoenix to invest in teenagers and young adults and help them succeed.

