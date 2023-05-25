Town by Town: ‘The Armory’ up for sale, ‘Cici the Llama’ visits Square One, ‘Women of the Antebellum’ exhibit

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Springfield and Easthampton.

The Holyoke Redevelopment authority seeks proposals from qualified developers for the purchase and development of “The Armory” on Sargeant Street.

The building was constructed for the national guard in 1907 and is eligible for listing on the national register of historic places.

In 2016, the rear portion of the building collapsed, and the city demolished the collapsed section of the building and shored up the front of the structure, which is the most architecturally significant.

Today the historic façade is intact, and the remaining structure consists of two-stories and a basement area.

Volunteers from “Slope to Shore Team 413″ visited Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family in Springfield.

Participants read about llamas with the preschool children at the center.

Everyone was also joined by an outside visit from “Cici the Llama!”

50 Arrow Gallery in Easthampton has an upcoming exhibition, “Women of the Antebellum.”

The exhibit will explore the remarkable women who shaped history during the Antebellum era.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.