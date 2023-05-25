‘Voices in Food Equity’ event aspires for an equitable food system in western Mass.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts hosted their “Voices in Food Equity” event on Wednesday evening.

The cost-free event was meant for anyone who is passionate about advancing food justice and creating a more equitable food system for the people of western Massachusetts.

Andrew Morehouse, the executive director of Food Bank of Western Mass. said, “We need to make sure that everyone has access to food, healthy food at that, regardless of their circumstances.”

The event featured several guest speakers including the state representative for the city of Holyoke, Pat Duffy.

The gathering took place at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke.

