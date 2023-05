WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a train accident lates Thursday in Westfield.

According to Westfield Police, a train struck the person around 9 p.m. in the area of 61 Pochassic Street.

Several streets were closed during an investigation.

More information is expected to be released later Friday morning.

