2 pedestrians struck by vehicle on Dickinson Street in Springfield

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a car striking a two pedestrians on Dickinson Street Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, officers were on scene at around 5 p.m for reports of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle.

Officials confirmed the people struck have minor injuries and have been transported to a local hospital.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

