Getting Answers: Local marinas urge boat safety as they prepare for a busy holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As National Safe Boating Week comes to an end and the holiday weekend kicks off, local marinas gear up for their busy season.

“It’s supposed to be great so fantastic beginning of the season,” said David Morrison.

People in western Mass. gear up for a good boating weekend on the Connecticut River, including David Morrison, who spent his Friday preparing his boat for the summer season.

“I just put it in, it was a little windy, a little tricky but it went alright,” said Morrison.

Western Mass News stopped by Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley to find out how they are preparing for the busy holiday weekend.

“Weekends are very busy here,” said Jamie Brunelle. “Just safety is paramount.”

Jamie Brunelle told us he expects a lot of people to head to the Connecticut River this weekend for the unofficial start to summer, he shared some safety tips.

“As far as if you’re going out boating make sure you have your safety stuff that you normally have on your boat that the coast guard requires,” said Brunelle. “Don’t overfill your boat, just enjoy and be safe, have a good time and know the rules of the road. Be mindful while you’re out there, use your depth finder if you know the river if you don’t find someone who does.”

As our first alert meteorologists predict temperatures to reach the 80s this weekend, Brunelle cautions that the water may not be ready yet for swimming this early in the season.

“Water is pretty cold I would suggest not swimming in it, unless you want to it’s up to you,” said Brunelle. “It’s only 61 degrees.”

