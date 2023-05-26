Getting Answers: State lawmakers react as debt ceiling deadline approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re less than a week away from the debt ceiling deadline. We’re hearing White House officials and Republican negotiators are moving closer to an agreement to raise the debt ceiling while also capping spending.

Western Mass News brought questions about the United States debt ceiling talks to Congressman Richard Neal on Friday.

Uncertainty looms over the United States debt ceiling as white house leaders and negotiators move closer to reaching an agreement.

“It looks as though the contours of the agreement are coming together,” said Congressman Neal. “There is a 72-hour requirement so that members of congress all have a chance to read the legislation.”

We’re getting answers from Congressman Richard Neal on where things stand on Capitol Hill.

“This is a very serious matter and raising the national debt is an obligation that we have in congress,” said Congressman Neal. “Largely because of the fact that members of congress voted for pandemic relief, voted for the Chips Act, voted for the rescue package and voted for the president’s infrastructure’s package and republicans voted for a big tax cut that they borrowed the money for. That’s part of the question that’s in front of us so trying to figure out now with the specifics of the legislation are that will be the next challenge.”

The debt limit is the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations. This includes social security and Medicare benefits, interest on the national debt, tax refunds and other payments.

That’s something Congressman Neal says must be addressed.

“I would argue that we didn’t have to come to this point,” said Congressman Neal. “That this is a manufactured crisis if the other side voted for this legislation on spending over the years. Veterans’ benefits, social security, Medicare. How about the nutrition programs? How about Medicaid for people who need healthcare? This is recklessness in what’s being done.”

We spoke with people who expressed concerns about their social security checks, if a deal is not reached.

“Start dealing with other things and leave these things that are so important for older Americans alone and get to it,” said Joanne Freeman

As for what comes next?

“This is still going to be a challenge to sell the final package and it looks as though it could occur as early as Wednesday of next week,” said Congressman Neal. “We’re just going to have to wait and see when the documents are published.”

As the clock is ticking, we’re hearing that further conversations on a potential deal are not expected to continue through the weekend due to the holiday.

