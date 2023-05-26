Town by Town: Local schools host ‘students to success’ event, Delaney’s Market grand opening

Town by town is taking you to Springfield and South Hadley.
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and South Hadley.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development partnered with the Springfield Housing Authority, Springfield Public Schools and American International College to host a “Students to Success” event on Thursday.

The event was designed to provide Springfield High School students with the opportunity to visit a local college, interact with current students; and receive information on resources available to assist them in their journey.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held in South Hadley for Delaney’s Market.

Delaney’s Market is a retail store that features chef inspired ready-made meals that are fresh and ready to serve.

Owner peter Rosskothen said he’s excited to finally open up a store in his hometown!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife from Longmeadow arrested on fraud charges
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Authorities are investigating what they called a “large disturbance” in Enfield.
2 people injured in ‘large disturbance’ on Pearl Street in Enfield
A Springfield man pleaded guilty last Wednesday to charges related to the theft and...
Springfield man involved in catalytic converter theft ring pleads guilty

Latest News

The Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity in Florence has been hit with a cease-and-desist order...
Getting Answers: Bombyx Center in Northampton facing cease-and-desist order for organizing certain events
A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect in the Holyoke Unicorn Bar shooting on Thursday.
Unicorn Bar shooting suspect appears in court for dangerousness hearing
After a cold start, we warm quickly with highs returning to normal.
Janna's Friday Forecast
Memorial Day weekend is almost here and many residents in Chicopee have voiced their...
Getting Answers: Concerns rise after Memorial Day parade in Chicopee is cancelled