Town by Town: Local schools host ‘students to success’ event, Delaney’s Market grand opening

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and South Hadley.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development partnered with the Springfield Housing Authority, Springfield Public Schools and American International College to host a “Students to Success” event on Thursday.

The event was designed to provide Springfield High School students with the opportunity to visit a local college, interact with current students; and receive information on resources available to assist them in their journey.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held in South Hadley for Delaney’s Market.

Delaney’s Market is a retail store that features chef inspired ready-made meals that are fresh and ready to serve.

Owner peter Rosskothen said he’s excited to finally open up a store in his hometown!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.