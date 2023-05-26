Unicorn Bar shooting suspect appears in court for dangerousness hearing

A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect in the Holyoke Unicorn Bar shooting on Thursday.
By Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect in the Holyoke Unicorn Bar shooting on Thursday.

35-year-old John Brown Jr. of Springfield was committed without bail and will be held without the right to bail pending dangerousness decision.

This shooting on December 17, 2022, took place at the Unicorn Bar in Holyoke, where one victim was shot several times.

That injured person was in the hospital for quite some time after.

Thankfully, no other patrons were injured during this incident, but it was a very chaotic night for law enforcement officers.

Police arrested Brown several weeks later, and he is facing several charges.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and provide more details as soon as they become available.

