Woman arrested after stabbing at Enfield motel
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday afternoon.
Police said the incident occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Hazard Avenue at around 2 p.m.
Police originally responded to the area for a report of a woman bleeding from a wound to her leg.
It was determined she had been stabbed.
The victim has not been identified at this time, according to police.
Officers established a perimeter, identified the crime scene, and located the folding knife used in the attack.
The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Cassandra Jurovaty of Enfield.
Police say the incident was caught on surveillance video.
Jurovaty was charged with assault 2nd degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace.
She was held on a $50,000 bond.
The investigation is still ongoing.
