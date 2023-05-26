Woman arrested after stabbing at Enfield motel

Stabbing reported at Enfield motel
By Rachel Rooney
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Hazard Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Police originally responded to the area for a report of a woman bleeding from a wound to her leg.

It was determined she had been stabbed.

The victim has not been identified at this time, according to police.

Officers established a perimeter, identified the crime scene, and located the folding knife used in the attack.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Cassandra Jurovaty of Enfield.

Police say the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Jurovaty was charged with assault 2nd degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace.

She was held on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

