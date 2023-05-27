Hampden crews respond to a car fire near Main Street

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle fire near Main Street in Hampden Saturday morning.

The road was closed as fire crews worked to clear the scene and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Fire officials confirmed the road has since reopened to all traffic.

No word yet on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.