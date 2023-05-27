‘I’m looking forward to help the city’: 20 paramedics graduate in Springfield

American Medical Response celebrated “EMS Week” with the graduation of 20 new paramedics at the Springfield Headquarters on Friday.
By Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Camelia Reid and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The program allows students to get paid as full-time employees while training and taking the necessary steps to become paramedics.

Janessa Medina-Gonzalez, a paramedic graduate said, “I’m looking forward to help the city of Springfield. Responding to calls and continuing to work for AMR. It’s a tough 2-year program. Uh, it’s possible. I got through it. Many sleepless nights but it was very rewarding in the end.”

Also, at Friday’s event the city awarded several AMR employees, local first responders for saving lives and delivering babies.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

