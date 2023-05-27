‘I’m looking forward to help the city’: 20 paramedics graduate in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - American Medical Response celebrated “EMS Week” with the graduation of 20 new paramedics at the Springfield Headquarters on Friday.

The program allows students to get paid as full-time employees while training and taking the necessary steps to become paramedics.

Janessa Medina-Gonzalez, a paramedic graduate said, “I’m looking forward to help the city of Springfield. Responding to calls and continuing to work for AMR. It’s a tough 2-year program. Uh, it’s possible. I got through it. Many sleepless nights but it was very rewarding in the end.”

Also, at Friday’s event the city awarded several AMR employees, local first responders for saving lives and delivering babies.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.