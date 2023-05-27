Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating an incident alleged abuse of disabled students.

In a statement, police told Western Mass News, “The Springfield Police Department under Captain Trent Duda, and the Special Victims Unit, are investigating an incident on May 23, 2023 that was self-reported by vanpool regarding abuse of disabled students on a bus.”

Officials confirmed the investigation is ongoing, and an arrest warrant will be pending.

