Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating an incident alleged abuse of disabled students.
By Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating an incident alleged abuse of disabled students.

In a statement, police told Western Mass News, “The Springfield Police Department under Captain Trent Duda, and the Special Victims Unit, are investigating an incident on May 23, 2023 that was self-reported by vanpool regarding abuse of disabled students on a bus.”

Officials confirmed the investigation is ongoing, and an arrest warrant will be pending.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

