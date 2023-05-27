MGM Springfield introduces new drinks, menu options for the summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re just hours away from the start of the Free Music Friday concert series at MGM Springfield. But there’s plenty more excitement coming to downtown Springfield this summer.

“This is going to be an amazing summer and MGM Springfield is ready to roar,” said Chris Kelley.

The weather is warm, and the drinks are cold at MGM Springfield. Where they’re rolling out several new features for the summer, including the all-new poolside bar open Fridays through Sundays.

When mother nature pushes the fun indoors.

“The comeback story continues today with another very meaningful step forward,” said Kelley. “We have the opening of our hotel lobby bar.”

These new changes come as the Free Music Friday concert series opens up for the summer on Friday night with “brain damage” a Pink Floyd tribute band and will run through Labor Day weekend.

“The conditions have changed, but the goals remain the same,” said Kelley. “This is about bringing our community together. And the price is not and will not be changing anytime soon.”

Others, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno took the stage on Friday afternoon as the whole city outside of MGM Springfield prepared for an economic surge.

“Let me tell you something when those big shows are going on here at MGM,” said Mayor Sarno. “Downtown is hopping, the spinoff effects occur to all the other amenities and establishments we have in downtown.”

There’s also new food options being served up hot and ready every day from the Tap Sports Bar patio, which is now open for the season, to other newcomers.

“We’ve got the addition of breakfast every day at bill’s diner that’s seven days a week,” said Kelley.

