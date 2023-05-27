MGM Springfield introduces new drinks, menu options for the summer

There’s plenty more excitement coming to MGM Springfield this summer along with Free Music Fridays.
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re just hours away from the start of the Free Music Friday concert series at MGM Springfield. But there’s plenty more excitement coming to downtown Springfield this summer.

“This is going to be an amazing summer and MGM Springfield is ready to roar,” said Chris Kelley.

The weather is warm, and the drinks are cold at MGM Springfield. Where they’re rolling out several new features for the summer, including the all-new poolside bar open Fridays through Sundays.

When mother nature pushes the fun indoors.

“The comeback story continues today with another very meaningful step forward,” said Kelley. “We have the opening of our hotel lobby bar.”

These new changes come as the Free Music Friday concert series opens up for the summer on Friday night with “brain damage” a Pink Floyd tribute band and will run through Labor Day weekend.

“The conditions have changed, but the goals remain the same,” said Kelley. “This is about bringing our community together. And the price is not and will not be changing anytime soon.”

Others, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno took the stage on Friday afternoon as the whole city outside of MGM Springfield prepared for an economic surge.

“Let me tell you something when those big shows are going on here at MGM,” said Mayor Sarno. “Downtown is hopping, the spinoff effects occur to all the other amenities and establishments we have in downtown.”

There’s also new food options being served up hot and ready every day from the Tap Sports Bar patio, which is now open for the season, to other newcomers.

“We’ve got the addition of breakfast every day at bill’s diner that’s seven days a week,” said Kelley.

For more information on a whole summer’s worth of fun CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife from Longmeadow arrested on fraud charges
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
We’re learning new information on the seven suspects busted in a widespread string of catalytic...
Getting Answers: 2 suspects plead guilty in catalytic converter thefts ring operation
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
1 dead following train accident

Latest News

Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield
Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield
Town by town is taking you to Springfield.
Town by Town: Congressional art competition, Memorial Day commemorative ceremony and wreath laying
Stabbing reported at Enfield motel
Woman arrested after stabbing at Enfield motel
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Governor Healey signed an executive order this morning to create...
Getting Answers: State officials announce new council to help veterans across Massachusetts