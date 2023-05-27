Six Flags New England unveils ‘Dino Off Road Adventure’ attraction for the season

Six Flags New England kicks off the summer season this weekend with new attractions.
By Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England kicks off the summer season this weekend with new attractions.

The all new “Dino Off Road Adventure” was unveiled for those with an exclusive pass preview.

It will open to all on Saturday May 27th for the season.

Guests can go on an off-road adventure in a safari style vehicle, coming face to face with life-size dinosaurs, a water feature, and interactive guides.

Friday’s grand opening featured the Agawam girl scouts.

“This is one of their new rides they’re launching,” said Lynne Merceri. “They brought in some of the women here who are in different fields that could help the girls understand how stuff works in science.”

“It’s good I like it,” said Diane Scicosta. “The part where I got to see the dinosaurs and the roaring and stuff.”

Six Flags also presented a donation to the girls scouts which will go towards helping other girls join the group.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife from Longmeadow arrested on fraud charges
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
We’re learning new information on the seven suspects busted in a widespread string of catalytic...
Getting Answers: 2 suspects plead guilty in catalytic converter thefts ring operation
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
1 dead following train accident

Latest News

We’re just hours away from the start of the Free Music Friday concert series at MGM...
MGM Springfield introduces new drinks, menu options for the summer
Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield
Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield
Town by town is taking you to Springfield.
Town by Town: Congressional art competition, Memorial Day commemorative ceremony and wreath laying
Stabbing reported at Enfield motel
Woman arrested after stabbing at Enfield motel