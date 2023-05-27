Six Flags New England unveils ‘Dino Off Road Adventure’ attraction for the season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England kicks off the summer season this weekend with new attractions.

The all new “Dino Off Road Adventure” was unveiled for those with an exclusive pass preview.

It will open to all on Saturday May 27th for the season.

Guests can go on an off-road adventure in a safari style vehicle, coming face to face with life-size dinosaurs, a water feature, and interactive guides.

Friday’s grand opening featured the Agawam girl scouts.

“This is one of their new rides they’re launching,” said Lynne Merceri. “They brought in some of the women here who are in different fields that could help the girls understand how stuff works in science.”

“It’s good I like it,” said Diane Scicosta. “The part where I got to see the dinosaurs and the roaring and stuff.”

Six Flags also presented a donation to the girls scouts which will go towards helping other girls join the group.

