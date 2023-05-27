Sunshine and Warm Weather for Memorial Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have a beautiful stretch of weather for the next several days. A cool start this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 40′s under clear skies and calm winds. We have a strong ridge of high pressure building overhead this weekend, which will keep the winds light, skies clear, daily high temperatures above normal. Today we should reach a high in the upper 70′s to around 80, under mostly sunny skies. Breezes will be light coming in out of the north at about 3 to 5 mph. Heading into tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50′s and bottom out in the upper 40′s to near 50. Another cool night, but slightly warmer than the last few nights. WInds should go calm once again tonight leading to a quiet night. High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the weekend, leading to sunshine and warm temperatures once again for Sunday, with highs getting into the middle 80′s.

On Monday, we are watching a weak backdoor cold front, which looks to bring in a healthy breeze coming in out of the East, which is likely to just drop our high on Monday by a few degrees, getting into the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Still a few degrees above normal, as our average high this time of year is about 74 degrees. High pressure will continue to block any wet weather from entering the Northeast. In fact, a tropical system moving up the coast will be suppressed to the mid-Atlantic this weekend into early next week. Dew points this weekend will remain on the low side, in the pleasant range, only getting into the 40′s, maybe to near 50 on the high end, which is still very nice. No muggy weather is expected in the near future, so warm and dry is the theme for the next several days.

Heading into next week, the dry stretch continues with several days of sunshine and highs in the 70′s and 80′s. The heat turns up by the end of the week to start the month of June, where we could take a run at the 90′s. Friday we are watching for the chance for some showers and thunderstorms, and shower chances continue heading into next weekend.

