Town by Town: Congressional art competition, Memorial Day commemorative ceremony and wreath laying

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield.

Congressman Richard Neal announced the winner of the 2023 Congressional art competition, Daniel Griffen.

The winning artwork will go on to represent the first congressional district at a year-long exhibit in the United States Capitol.

The event took place at Putnam Vocational Technical Academy, on State Street in Springfield.

A Memorial Day commemorative ceremony was held on Friday afternoon in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by Congressman Neal along with many other local leaders for the event.

The ceremony included an honorary wreath laying at the Veterans’ Monuments in Court Square.

The September 11th “ground zero” flag was also present at today’s ceremony.

It took place on the front steps of Springfield City Hall.

