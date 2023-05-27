Multiple people displaced following fire on Exposition Ave. in West Springfield
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Exposition Avenue Saturday morning for reports of a structure fire.
According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, the call came in around 3:20 a.m.
He told Western Mass News that 8 units in an apartment complex have been impacted, and that the building is unhabitable at this time.
No injuries have been reported, but 4-6 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.