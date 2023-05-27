Multiple people displaced following fire on Exposition Ave. in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Exposition Avenue Saturday morning for reports of a structure fire.

According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, the call came in around 3:20 a.m.

He told Western Mass News that 8 units in an apartment complex have been impacted, and that the building is unhabitable at this time.

Fire on Exposition Ave. in West Springfield 052723 (West Springfield Fire Department)

No injuries have been reported, but 4-6 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

