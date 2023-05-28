Brimfield crews respond to a brush fire on Brookfield Road

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to Brookfield Road for a fire on Brookfield Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, crews were on scene in the area to extinguish the fire.

No word yet on injuries or damages.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

