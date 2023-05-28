Clear and Mild Tonight, More Sunshine and Cooler for Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Good Sunday Evening! Our Top-10 weather stretch continues with plenty of sunshine and—spoiler—heat, ahead. Our average highs for May 28th and 29th are both 74 degrees. We’re sitting well above that today—in the upper 80s. We’ve generally been above average temperature wise, and dry, the last couple of weeks. The upper-level pattern currently features a rex block, with blocking high pressure over and to the north of us.

High pressure is the main story for us tonight as our temperatures drop into the low 50s with clear skies and a relatively light breeze. That high pressure keeps tropical energy well south of our region tonight and tomorrow. Heading into Memorial Day, a backdoor cold front swings on through. There’s no moisture to speak of so we remain sunny, and our winds shift to an easterly off the water direction, cooling us down to a more seasonable low 80s high day. We’ll also be a bit on the breezy side. Without any recent rainfall, and the trees still blooming, pollen levels are high—with nothing to wash the pollen away.

Similarly, our UV index will remain high—around an 8 on a 10-point scale, so keep putting on the sunscreen for outdoor plans tomorrow. We’re approaching the summer solstice, so our day lengths right now are approaching 15 hours, and the “peak” sun angle is around 70 degrees. If you’re a weather/astronomy nerd like me, you might find it interesting to know that our skin can produce vitamin D when the sun hits it, but only when the sun is angled above 50 degrees in the sky. We’ll skip the “why” on that, but right now, for us that’s between 10AM-3PM each day.

Monday night, we drop to the low 50s—average for us—our average low right now is around 50.

Tuesday looks quite nice with mid to upper 70s temperatures amid a continued easterly wind flow off the ocean as we sit on the southern edge of surface high pressure.

Wednesday is when things start to get a bit spicy for us. As our winds shift to a southwesterly direction amid continuing high pressure, our daily highs begin climbing the stairs. Mid to Upper 80s Wednesday, before making a run for the 90s as we begin June—and “Meteorological Summer”—Thursday and Friday. We’ve already seen 2 90-degree days in Springfield this year back in April. But, these would be the first two widespread 90 degree days across Massachusetts and New England for 2023. Since 1999, we’ve averaged 18 90-or-above days per year. We’re likely to exceed that this year with the Climate Prediction Center and most long-range climate models indicating above average summer temperatures.

Friday into Saturday, we’re tracking the potential for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will approach from the North, and with warm and humid-enough air in place, we’ll likely see some wet weather. Not enough to offset the recent dry conditions though. Most of both days will be dry, and we’ll keep an eye on the system to nail down the specifics for you as our week progresses.

The weekend looks more seasonable behind that cold front with highs in the low 80s and decent sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, a wetter, and cooler, pattern awaits us.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.