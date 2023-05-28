Firefighters respond to a fire on Taylor Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a fire on Taylor Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to Fire Capt. Dave Rex, firefighters were at the scene at 1:39 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found the fire at the first floor of the property.

Fire officials confirmed all of the residents made it out safely, but a dog died due to smoke inhalation.

The house is unhabitable for the night.

No injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.