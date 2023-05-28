Local residents pay tribute by flagging veterans’ graves for Memorial Day

A Memorial Day tradition continued on Saturday in Holyoke.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Memorial Day tradition continued on Saturday in Holyoke.

Local residents come together to place flags on veteran’s graves.

Community members told us it’s just one way to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

People gathered to flag graves at St. Jerome Cemetery.

