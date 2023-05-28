Palmer crews respond to car fire on Thorndike St.

Thorndike St. car fire 052823
Thorndike St. car fire 052823(Palmer Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Shell gas station on Thorndike Street Sunday morning for reports of a car fire.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, the incident took place around 7:17 a.m.

Officials said that crews arriving on scene found a single vehicle with fire confined to the engine compartment about 25′ from a structure.

The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was removed.

No injuries have been reported.

