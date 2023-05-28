Police looking for missing Springfield teen possibly in Holyoke area

Missing Eziekiel Torres 052823
Missing Eziekiel Torres 052823(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

According to Springfield Police, 16-year-old Eziekiel Torres ran away Friday and could possibly be in the Holyoke area.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, police ask that you contact the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

