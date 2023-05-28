Springfield priest celebrates 50 years of priesthood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One local priest is celebrating 50 years of priesthood with 22 of those years spent right here in Springfield.

Parishioners at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church filled the pews for a celebratory service in honor of 50 years of priesthood for Father Robert White.

“It makes me feel so happy and proud that I could serve the church for so long,” he told Western Mass News. “It has been a great privilege and a blessing for me. I feel that the church and the people in the church have given me so much more than I have ever been able to give them.”

Father White, who started his priesthood in 1983, made his way to Springfield in 2001, where he made the city his home.

“I only knew one person from Springfield when I came here,” Father White said. “I found that the people in Springfield are so friendly and welcoming and warm. They immediately made me feel at home, and I developed some very warm relationships and friendships throughout the parish.”

Father White has also had the opportunity to serve the Greater Springfield community outside of his pasture.

“I have been able to participate a little bit in a few activities outside the parish, which have been a wonderful opportunity to get to know the area, get to know people, and to find the presence of God in people,” he told us. “Although, sometimes, it’s hard to see and hard to recognize.”

He added that he hopes to continue his service to the members of his parish.

“I feel great. I look forward to whatever the Lord is going to give me and wherever the Lord is going to send me,” Father White said. “Somewhere, I read that the sign of God is that you will be sent where you do not plan to go. I feel God has sent me to many places. Every step I’ve taken has been with his guidance. It’s been enriching all the way.”

