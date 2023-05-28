Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation

A pair of twins shared the valedictorian honor at an Iowa high school.
By Nicole Tam
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) – Twins in Iowa are looking back on their grade school experience just before they graduate as valedictorians of their class.

Mykaela Stuhrenberg always strives for excellence in school. Her twin sister, Mykenzie, has the same attitude.

“So I put the work in and decided to take some harder classes to challenge myself and ended up getting good grades all throughout,” Mykaela Stuhrenberg said.

Mykenzie Stuhrenberg is older than her sister by about 45 minutes. The two are very competitive when it comes to school and just about everything else.

When the end of the school year came at Manson-Northwest Webster High School in Fort Dodge, they wanted to know who made the cut to be valedictorian.

“We kind of knew each other’s grades all along, and I didn’t really think about having a 4.0, you wouldn’t be valedictorian until, like, the end of it,” Mykenzie Stuhrenberg said.

However, both of the girls earned the honor on graduation day and the two shared the stage together.

“Definitely more special that it was my sister and that I got to end my journey with her right next to me, so that was nice,” Mykenzie Stuhrenberg said.

After years of going to grade school together, the sisters’ journey will continue at Iowa Central Community College.

Mykaela Stuhrenberg said she will study meteorology, while Mykenzie Stuhrenberg will pursue interior design. The competition between the sisters won’t end for the summer, however, as the two will take on softball over the next few months.

“Sometimes we bicker back and forth, but it is fun because growing up, we always played together,” Mykenzie Stuhrenberg said.

While the girls are competitive on and off the field, they admit that there is no better competitor or partner than your best friend.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield
Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield
Fire crews responded to a large fire on Exposition Avenue in West Springfield Saturday morning.
9 people displaced, following fire on Exposition Avenue in West Springfield
Husband and wife from Longmeadow arrested on fraud charges
The Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity in Florence has been hit with a cease-and-desist order...
Getting Answers: Bombyx Center in Northampton facing cease-and-desist order for organizing certain events
Stabbing reported at Enfield motel
Woman arrested after stabbing at Enfield motel

Latest News

Cars drive through the first turn to start the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Indy 500 begins with Alex Palou on pole, Graham Rahal having problems
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Fight still ahead for Texas’ Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it