Westfield Starfires kick off their summer season at Billy Bullens Field

The Westfield Starfires are launching into flight this summer season.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Starfires are launching into flight this summer season.

The summer collegiate baseball team opened its gates and packed the stands at Billy Bullens Field for opening night on Saturday night.

Megan Shibley of Westfield said, “Westfield is like a baseball city, so it’s really just a fun thing to do with family or friends and get out and have some fun.”

Saturday’s game is part of a 28-game home schedule with games starting now and continuing early August.

You can check out all the fun including the North Elm Butcher block barbecue at every home game including on Memorial Day!

The Starfires will host Pittsfield on Monday at 1 p.m.

