3 people killed following weekend vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee

(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people have died following a vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee early Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the State Police Barracks in Springfield responded to Route 391 northbound at mile marker 2.4 in Chicopee at 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said that troopers and emergency personnel arriving on scene found a sedan fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers extracted the driver, 24-year-old Jonathan Santiago of Springfield, and transported him to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he died from his injuries.

Two other passengers, 23-year-old Karylee Lopez Moret of Springfield and 25-year-old Angel Gabriel Rosado Colon of Holyoke, were pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

